Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Grainger (LON:GRI)

Grainger (LON:GRI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.29% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 315.83 ($4.13).

Shares of LON GRI opened at GBX 281.60 ($3.68) on Wednesday. Grainger has a 1 year low of GBX 238.99 ($3.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 323.80 ($4.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.70, a current ratio of 11.30 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 273.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 279.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.77.

In other Grainger news, insider Helen Gordon acquired 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.58) per share, for a total transaction of £301.40 ($393.78).

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

