Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF)

Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
EERGF opened at $11.40 on Wednesday.
Energean Company Profile
Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for Energean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.