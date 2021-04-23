Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF)

Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

EERGF opened at $11.40 on Wednesday.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Greece, Israel, Montenegro, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in 18 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

