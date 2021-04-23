Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Receives $95.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

BLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company.

In other Berkeley Lights news, CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $61,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 203,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $12,511,335.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,135.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 800,753 shares of company stock valued at $44,544,050 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 627,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,095,000 after purchasing an additional 103,643 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,378,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,757,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLI stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,212. Berkeley Lights has a 1-year low of $42.03 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.43.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.84 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

