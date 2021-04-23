Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,771 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Best Buy worth $18,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 476.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY opened at $118.04 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.09 and a 12-month high of $124.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 46.13%.

In other news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $122,762.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $64,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,655 shares of company stock valued at $4,784,245. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.05.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

