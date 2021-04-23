Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,771 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Best Buy worth $18,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 67.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. CMG Global Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Iowa State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,689,000. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBY. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.05.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.37, for a total transaction of $209,035.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,956.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 2,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $310,188.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,655 shares of company stock worth $4,784,245 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BBY opened at $118.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $68.09 and a one year high of $124.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.61. The company has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.