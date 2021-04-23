BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BeyondSpring Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of cancer therapies. The Company’s lead product consists of into a Phase 3 clinical trial as a direct anticancer agent in non-small cell lung cancer and a Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the prevention of chemotherapy-induced Neutropenia. BeyondSpring Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BYSI. HC Wainwright lowered BeyondSpring from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on BeyondSpring in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on BeyondSpring in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ BYSI traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,873. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.74. BeyondSpring has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 9,529.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,147,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 928,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,326,000 after purchasing an additional 165,404 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 6.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 13,635 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 22,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 261.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 87,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

