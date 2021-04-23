BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “BeyondSpring Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of cancer therapies. The Company’s lead product consists of into a Phase 3 clinical trial as a direct anticancer agent in non-small cell lung cancer and a Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the prevention of chemotherapy-induced Neutropenia. BeyondSpring Inc. is based in New York, United States. “
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BYSI. HC Wainwright lowered BeyondSpring from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on BeyondSpring in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on BeyondSpring in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 9,529.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,147,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 928,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,326,000 after purchasing an additional 165,404 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 6.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 13,635 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 22,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 261.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 87,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.
BeyondSpring Company Profile
BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.
