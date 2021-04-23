BHP Group’s (BBL) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.00.

NYSE BBL traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.46. 104,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.49. The firm has a market cap of $64.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $31.46 and a 12-month high of $67.03.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $2.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth $162,007,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,297,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $24,160,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,955,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $368,827,000 after acquiring an additional 295,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,683,000.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

