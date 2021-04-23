bitCNY (BITCNY) Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 23rd. During the last week, bitCNY has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.23 million and $153.49 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitCNY coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

