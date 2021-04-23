Bitcoin Cash ABC Price Down 32.6% This Week (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $28.57 or 0.00057548 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market capitalization of $530.59 million and $8.52 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 32.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,641.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $792.39 or 0.01596220 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $250.16 or 0.00503925 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001303 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004104 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000024 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO:BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash ABC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

