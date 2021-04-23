BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.52 EPS

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ BJRI traded down $3.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,354,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,887. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.04. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -49.56, a PEG ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17.

In other news, Director Lea Anne Ottinger sold 1,391 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $82,069.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 10,000 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $505,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,554 shares of company stock worth $3,288,875 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BJRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.45.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

