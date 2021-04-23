BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.52 EPS

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ BJRI traded down $3.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,354,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,887. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.04. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -49.56, a PEG ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17.
In other news, Director Lea Anne Ottinger sold 1,391 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $82,069.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 10,000 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $505,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,554 shares of company stock worth $3,288,875 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile
BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.
Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.