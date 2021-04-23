BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) PT Raised to $80.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price target increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.18.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJRI opened at $60.42 on Wednesday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $63.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.78 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $505,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,388 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $74,688.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,875 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 636,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 173,212 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 9,777 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,544,000 after acquiring an additional 315,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.