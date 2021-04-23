BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) PT Raised to $80.00

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price target increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.18.

BJRI opened at $60.42 on Wednesday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $63.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.78 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $505,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,388 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $74,688.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,875 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 636,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 173,212 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 9,777 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,544,000 after acquiring an additional 315,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Analyst Recommendations for BJ`s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit