Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners restated their buy rating on shares of Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

BLN has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial restated an outperfrom under weight rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$12.00 price objective on Blackline Safety and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$10.00.

Shares of CVE BLN opened at C$8.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$458.16 million and a PE ratio of -41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Blackline Safety has a 1-year low of C$4.42 and a 1-year high of C$8.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.53.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$10.68 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Blackline Safety will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Franklin Hayduk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.20, for a total transaction of C$41,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$369,000. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,200 shares of company stock worth $35,049 and sold 7,800 shares worth $64,680.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

