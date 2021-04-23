BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Raised to $912.00

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $847.00 to $912.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BLK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $858.23.

BLK traded up $13.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $809.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $123.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $451.35 and a twelve month high of $827.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $755.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $707.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total value of $2,046,716.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,159 shares of company stock worth $34,947,285 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Analyst Recommendations for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit