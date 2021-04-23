BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Raised to $912.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $847.00 to $912.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BLK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $858.23.

BLK traded up $13.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $809.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $123.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $451.35 and a twelve month high of $827.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $755.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $707.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total value of $2,046,716.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,159 shares of company stock worth $34,947,285 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

