BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Shares of BRSC traded down GBX 14 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,874 ($24.48). The company had a trading volume of 24,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,788.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,613.14. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 1,141.24 ($14.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,922.34 ($25.12). The company has a market capitalization of £915.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.87.
BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile
