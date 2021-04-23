BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of BRSC traded down GBX 14 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,874 ($24.48). The company had a trading volume of 24,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,788.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,613.14. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 1,141.24 ($14.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,922.34 ($25.12). The company has a market capitalization of £915.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.87.

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s prime objective is to achieve long term capital growth for shareholders through investment mainly in smaller the United Kingdom quoted companies, which are listed on the London Stock Exchange or on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM).

