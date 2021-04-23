Blockzero Labs (XIO) Market Cap Hits $11.71 Million

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Blockzero Labs has a market capitalization of $11.71 million and $413,755.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000653 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00067938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00018996 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00092793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $344.32 or 0.00677560 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00052134 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,144.65 or 0.08155905 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Coin Profile

Blockzero Labs is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,281,967 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockzero Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockzero Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

