Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant company with a portfolio of differentiated restaurant concepts. It has five concepts: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar and Roy’s. The Company offers its products and services through company owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and internationally. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.09.

Shares of BLMN opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.97. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $29.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $812.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.14 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,919,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 662,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,303,390.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 19,682 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $6,036,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $807,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $777,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

