BMO Capital Markets Raises Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $175.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $171.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CE. Citigroup decreased their target price on Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Celanese from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.79.

CE opened at $154.07 on Monday. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $159.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.36 and a 200-day moving average of $133.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celanese will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,864.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 264.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

