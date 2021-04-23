BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Buy Rating for Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $45.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 80.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC began coverage on Precision Drilling in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upgraded Precision Drilling from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision Drilling has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.13.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,983. Precision Drilling has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $28.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $331.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 3.20.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.47). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $236.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.39 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -6.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the third quarter worth about $34,000.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

