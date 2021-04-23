BNP Paribas Downgrades Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) to Neutral

Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) was downgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FLTDF. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Flow Traders in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Flow Traders from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Flow Traders in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

OTCMKTS:FLTDF opened at $44.57 on Wednesday. Flow Traders has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $45.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.61.

Flow Traders N.V. operates as a financial technology-enabled liquidity provider in financial products in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The company uses its proprietary technology platform to quote bid and ask prices in thousands of exchange traded products (ETP), as well as related financial products.

