BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $43.76

BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €43.76 ($51.48) and traded as high as €51.58 ($60.68). BNP Paribas shares last traded at €50.36 ($59.25), with a volume of 3,159,906 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.70 ($66.71) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays set a €45.20 ($53.18) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €55.99 ($65.87).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of €51.88 and a 200 day moving average price of €43.76.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.