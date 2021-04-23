Boenning Scattergood Weighs in on W. R. Berkley Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WRB)

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of W. R. Berkley in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $3.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.25.

WRB has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.56.

NYSE:WRB opened at $80.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,350,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,981,000 after buying an additional 428,794 shares during the period. BloombergSen Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,420,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,309,000 after buying an additional 224,753 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,624,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,337,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,823,000 after buying an additional 30,460 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,150,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,400,000 after buying an additional 72,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

