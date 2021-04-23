BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.89

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.89 and last traded at $50.78, with a volume of 14728 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.54.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.87. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.35.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. Research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

In other news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $139,463.43. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,227,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $742,960,000 after buying an additional 3,727,383 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,147,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $392,106,000 after purchasing an additional 182,408 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,171,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $354,401,000 after purchasing an additional 601,385 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,253,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $241,630,000 after buying an additional 208,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,934,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,684,000 after acquiring an additional 870,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

