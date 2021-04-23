BoringDAO Price Tops $681.20 on Major Exchanges (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. During the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. BoringDAO has a market cap of $58.60 million and approximately $3.25 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BoringDAO coin can currently be bought for about $681.20 or 0.01377758 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00066313 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00018540 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00092314 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.01 or 0.00673529 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,089.34 or 0.08270877 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00051271 BTC.

BoringDAO Coin Profile

BOR is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,025 coins. The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

