Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,415,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,749,000 after acquiring an additional 163,145 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,334,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,619,000 after acquiring an additional 497,334 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,556,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,083,000 after acquiring an additional 43,369 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth $35,422,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 366.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 905,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,893,000 after acquiring an additional 711,123 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upped their target price on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

NYSE TRN opened at $26.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.35. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -534.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.93 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 0.06%. The company’s revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other Trinity Industries news, Director John L. Adams sold 15,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $473,225.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,266,529.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $141,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,621.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,577 shares of company stock worth $927,801. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.