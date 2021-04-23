Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Decreases Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 70.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,871 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PKG opened at $140.69 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $148.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

PKG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.20.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

