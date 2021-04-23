Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,945 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Valero Energy by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $68.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,281.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.94. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

