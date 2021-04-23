Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 1,088 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 17,130 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 994,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,127,000 after buying an additional 208,348 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,602,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,684,000 after buying an additional 229,574 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 28,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on US Foods from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research raised their target price on US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on US Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.10.

In other news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,524,334.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,168 shares in the company, valued at $18,394,964. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $54,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,267,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,101 shares of company stock worth $2,946,108 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $39.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.60. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $41.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of -62.25 and a beta of 1.80.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

