Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target Raised to $270.00 at CIBC

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its target price raised by CIBC from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BYDGF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Boyd Group Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins increased their target price on Boyd Group Services from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on Boyd Group Services from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Boyd Group Services from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boyd Group Services currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $251.75.

Shares of BYDGF opened at $180.96 on Monday. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of $130.25 and a one year high of $187.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.74.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

