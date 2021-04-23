Breiter Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in The Kroger by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 118,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 26,145 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in The Kroger by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 837,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,381,000 after acquiring an additional 166,685 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,824,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KR traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $37.22. 125,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,014,921. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.25 and a 200-day moving average of $33.61. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The company had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Bank of America cut shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

In related news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $453,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,267.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $601,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,811. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

