Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Brenntag AG engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the North America, Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific segments. Brenntag AG is headquartered in Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank cut Brenntag from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brenntag currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

BNTGY stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.98. The company had a trading volume of 14,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,738. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.44. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of $8.33 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

