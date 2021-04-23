Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is engaged in providing employer-sponsored child care, early education and work/life solutions. Its employer-sponsored child care programs include child care and early education centers, infant/toddler/preschool care and education, full and part-time child care, kindergarten, school-age programs, summer camps and back-up care. Bright Horizons manages child care centers for corporations, hospitals, universities and government agencies The Company operates primarily in North America, Europe and India. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is based in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $159.25.

NYSE BFAM opened at $165.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1 year low of $97.23 and a 1 year high of $182.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 134.32, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.86.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $377.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.48 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $66,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,544,426.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $321,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,069,186.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,037,730. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after buying an additional 18,502 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 797.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 32,943 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

