Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.67% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Britvic Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of soft drinks. Its operating business segment consists of GB Stills, GB Carbonates, Ireland, France and International. The company’s products includes sparkling sodas, sophisticated juice drinks, ice tea, squash, syrups, mineral waters, mixers and energy drinks. Its brands include 7Up; Ballygowan; Britvic Mixers, Juices and Cordials, Britvic; C&C; Club Mixers; Club Orange; DaFruta; Drench; Energise Sport; Fruit Shoot; Gatorade; J2O; Lipton; Maguary; MiWadi; Mountain Dew; Pepsi Max; Purdey’s; R Whites; Robinsons; Squash’d; Tango; Tesseire and TK. Britvic Plc is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom. “

Get Britvic alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $488.50.

BTVCY stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.62. 10,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,367. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.02. Britvic has a 52-week low of $16.12 and a 52-week high of $24.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Britvic (BTVCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.