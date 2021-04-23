Brokerages Anticipate Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) to Post -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) to announce ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Amarin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.02). Amarin also reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Amarin will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Amarin had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $165.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMRN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Amarin from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.77.

Shares of AMRN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,161,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,653,976. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average is $5.76. Amarin has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.18 and a beta of 2.58.

In other Amarin news, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 421,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $3,377,248.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 556,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,712.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 217,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $1,754,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 425,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,056.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 28.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 37.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

