Brokerages Anticipate Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) to announce $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ambarella’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.18. Ambarella posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 325%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ambarella.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.67 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMBA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ambarella in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ambarella from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ambarella from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.21.

In related news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total value of $929,445.57. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,408,590.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 3,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $369,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,461 shares of company stock valued at $9,124,710. Company insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 433.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 964,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,563,000 after buying an additional 783,874 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth about $43,926,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth about $30,222,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,125,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Ambarella by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 341,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,339,000 after acquiring an additional 253,802 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMBA traded up $4.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.23. 19,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,303. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -58.89 and a beta of 1.49. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $137.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.53.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ambarella (AMBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.