Brokerages Anticipate Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will report earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.96). Hersha Hospitality Trust reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $1.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.70). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 51.54%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.19.

Shares of NYSE:HT traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.50. The stock had a trading volume of 15,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,793. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.47. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The firm has a market cap of $410.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $109,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 108,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,554.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.