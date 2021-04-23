Brokerages Anticipate IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.62 Million

Equities analysts expect that IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) will announce $110.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for IBEX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $110.72 million and the lowest is $110.42 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IBEX will report full-year sales of $446.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $446.13 million to $447.14 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $485.85 million, with estimates ranging from $484.81 million to $486.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow IBEX.

Get IBEX alerts:

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $117.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.31 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. IBEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $23.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $423.29 million and a P/E ratio of 27.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.58. IBEX has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $25.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in IBEX by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IBEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of IBEX during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of IBEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of IBEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IBEX (IBEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.