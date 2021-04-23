Brokerages Anticipate Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Infosys reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Infosys will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on INFY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Investec lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.97.

INFY stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $17.89. 4,617,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,696,475. Infosys has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $19.56. The stock has a market cap of $75.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average of $16.98.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Infosys by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 115,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Infosys by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,944,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,855,000 after buying an additional 187,830 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Infosys by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 358,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,851,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

