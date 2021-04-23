Brokerages Anticipate ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) will announce ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ObsEva’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.25). ObsEva posted earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ObsEva will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.46). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ObsEva.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of ObsEva in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on ObsEva from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on ObsEva from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ObsEva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBSV traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.95. The stock had a trading volume of 413,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,174,630. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. ObsEva has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ObsEva by 299.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,909,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,647 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,250,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of ObsEva by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 596,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of ObsEva by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 356,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 100,220 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of ObsEva by 310.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 131,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

