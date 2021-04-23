Brokerages Anticipate Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) to Announce -$0.02 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) to report earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings. Stealth BioTherapeutics posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stealth BioTherapeutics.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04).

Stealth BioTherapeutics stock opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.52 million, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 2.25. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $2.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 536.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 478,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

