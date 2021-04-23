Brokerages Anticipate United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to Announce $0.64 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.69. United Community Banks reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.18. United Community Banks had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Community Banks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $339,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,223,785.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $52,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Community Banks by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 442,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after acquiring an additional 108,867 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,146,000 after purchasing an additional 30,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

UCBI traded up $1.36 on Friday, hitting $33.31. The company had a trading volume of 10,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,826. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.32. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $36.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

