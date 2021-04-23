Brokerages Expect Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $805.53 Million

Analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) will announce $805.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $813.30 million and the lowest is $797.77 million. Applied Industrial Technologies posted sales of $830.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Applied Industrial Technologies.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $751.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.68 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on AIT. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

AIT traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.05. 100,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.02 and a beta of 1.47. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1-year low of $45.95 and a 1-year high of $96.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

