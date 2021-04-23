Brokerages Expect Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) to Announce $0.34 EPS

Analysts expect Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) to announce $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bancolombia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.26. Bancolombia also posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bancolombia will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bancolombia.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.20). Bancolombia had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

NYSE CIB traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,269. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.57. Bancolombia has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIB. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bancolombia by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,493,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,184,000 after acquiring an additional 876,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bancolombia by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,471,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,315,000 after acquiring an additional 722,071 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bancolombia in the 4th quarter worth about $9,844,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Bancolombia in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,572,000. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in Bancolombia during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,618,000.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.

