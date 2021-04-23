Brokerages Expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) to Post -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.27). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.37). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 31.23%. The business had revenue of $75.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.07 million.

FTAI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

Shares of NYSE:FTAI opened at $28.71 on Friday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $31.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average of $23.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 2.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is currently 235.71%.

In other news, Director Martin Tuchman purchased 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 717,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,314,000 after purchasing an additional 535,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,812,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,280,000 after buying an additional 2,411,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter worth $42,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

