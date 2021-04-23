Brokerages Expect IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.97 Million

Analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) will report $9.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.00 million and the lowest is $7.85 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full year sales of $42.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $34.00 million to $60.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $34.43 million, with estimates ranging from $7.59 million to $50.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IDYA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEAYA Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

NASDAQ:IDYA traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.93. 96,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,071. The firm has a market cap of $655.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 2.11. IDEAYA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.79.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Mark Lackner sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $46,168.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $103,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,583.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 407.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 2,723.3% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

