Brokerages Expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) will report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is ($0.15). International Game Technology reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $1.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $1.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for International Game Technology.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.02 million. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on IGT. Macquarie boosted their target price on International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Argus raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGT. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,776,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,063,000 after buying an additional 1,886,340 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,476,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after buying an additional 1,420,212 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,434,000.

Shares of IGT stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,080. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average of $15.19. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. International Game Technology has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $20.30.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Game Technology (IGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.