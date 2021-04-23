Brokerages Expect Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Trillium Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Trillium Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.81). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Trillium Therapeutics.

Get Trillium Therapeutics alerts:

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRIL shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Trillium Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

NASDAQ TRIL opened at $9.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $948.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.27. Trillium Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $20.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.18.

In related news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $36,861.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,861.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Penka Petrova sold 5,312 shares of Trillium Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $58,856.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,004.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,112 shares of company stock valued at $142,366.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 1,295.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.