Brokerages Set Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) PT at $42.89

Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.89.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Apartment Income REIT stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,229. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.51. Apartment Income REIT has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $46.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.50). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%.

In other news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $711,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,576.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth $98,000.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

