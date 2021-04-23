Brokerages Set Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) Target Price at €6.89

Shares of Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €6.89 ($8.10).

Several research firms recently weighed in on AT1. Baader Bank set a €7.25 ($8.53) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.20 ($8.47) price target on Aroundtown and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.30 ($7.41) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

ETR AT1 traded up €0.09 ($0.11) on Tuesday, hitting €6.28 ($7.39). 3,838,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €6.22 and its 200-day moving average price is €5.70. Aroundtown has a 52-week low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a 52-week high of €6.55 ($7.70).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

