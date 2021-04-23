Brokerages Set Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target at $375.63

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $375.63.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ILMN. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Illumina alerts:

ILMN traded up $6.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $414.97. The stock had a trading volume of 792,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.28, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $401.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $377.17. Illumina has a twelve month low of $260.42 and a twelve month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.65 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illumina will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $1,684,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 164,933 shares in the company, valued at $69,446,688.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total transaction of $321,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,077,872.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,114 shares of company stock worth $5,437,811 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 3.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Illumina by 4.8% during the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,586 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 72,512 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,592 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.