Brokerages Set Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target at $375.63

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $375.63.
Several brokerages have issued reports on ILMN. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.
ILMN traded up $6.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $414.97. The stock had a trading volume of 792,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.28, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $401.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $377.17. Illumina has a twelve month low of $260.42 and a twelve month high of $555.77.
In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $1,684,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 164,933 shares in the company, valued at $69,446,688.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total transaction of $321,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,077,872.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,114 shares of company stock worth $5,437,811 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 3.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Illumina by 4.8% during the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,586 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 72,512 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,592 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Illumina Company Profile
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
