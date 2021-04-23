Brokers Offer Predictions for CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson expects that the company will earn ($1.37) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.43) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.39) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet cut CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.82.

CRSP stock opened at $125.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.86. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.62 and a beta of 2.37. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $46.84 and a twelve month high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $4,020,606.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Norges Bank bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $86,215,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,988,000 after acquiring an additional 227,927 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,774,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,684,000 after acquiring an additional 143,504 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,836,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,456,000 after acquiring an additional 139,156 shares during the period. Finally, Hitchwood Capital Management LP bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $11,483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

